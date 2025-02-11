Watch Now
Complex storm bringing snow, freezing rain and rain to Western New York

Tracking snow, freezing rain, and rain Wednesday and Thursday. Watch Aaron Mentkowski's forecast directly below.
A series of storms will move through Western New York starting on Wednesday and continuing through the weekend.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A complex storm is heading toward the Western New York region on Wednesday and Thursday.

Snow is expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon in Buffalo. A wintry mix is possible across the Southern Tier. Freezing rain could accumulate over Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties.

WNY_euro_SnowAaron (1).png

The wintry mix will change to all rain early Thursday before changing back to snow Thursday afternoon. Winds will be strong and temperatures will drop late Thursday. Any slush will freeze up making for a slow Thursday afternoon commute.

Valentine's Day will be quiet with highs near 20.

The next system arrives Saturday morning with snow continuing through Sunday evening. A rain and snow mix in possible Saturday afternoon. Early model runs are forecasting 5 to 10 inches of snow by late Sunday.

8 to 14 Day Temp Outlook_MB2.png

No warm-ups are on the way as temperatures are expected to stay below normal through February 24.

