Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Coldest Air of the Season So Far Arrives in WNY this Week

Temps will drop into Single Digits Friday morning with Sub-Zero Wind Chills
1_31 afternoon wx
Posted at 12:31 PM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 12:31:02-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — So nice to see sunshine across WNY on this Tuesday. High pressure will keep us mainly dry with cold highs in the low 20s along with a few flakes north and south of Buffalo. No major storm systems are heading our way over the next several days, but arctic cold will push in by Friday with single digits temps along with some lake effect snow south and east of Buffalo. Arctic air will be short-lived with temps rising to near 40 degrees by the end of the weekend.

TUESDAY
AFTERNOON: Partly Sunny. Low 20s
EVENING: Turning breezy, Few flakes. Mid teens

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Significant wind chill. Mid teens
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, breezy. Mid 20s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly sunny. Mid teens
AFTERNOON: Clouds increase. Not as cold. Low 30s

FRIDAY
MORNING: Bitter cold. Lake snow south. near zero
AFTERNOON: Bitter cold. Lake snow south. Single digits

SATURDAY:
MORNING: Sub zero wind chills.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. mid teens.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App