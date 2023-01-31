Coldest Air of the Season So Far Arrives in WNY this Week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — So nice to see sunshine across WNY on this Tuesday. High pressure will keep us mainly dry with cold highs in the low 20s along with a few flakes north and south of Buffalo. No major storm systems are heading our way over the next several days, but arctic cold will push in by Friday with single digits temps along with some lake effect snow south and east of Buffalo. Arctic air will be short-lived with temps rising to near 40 degrees by the end of the weekend.

TUESDAY

AFTERNOON: Partly Sunny. Low 20s

EVENING: Turning breezy, Few flakes. Mid teens

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Significant wind chill. Mid teens

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, breezy. Mid 20s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny. Mid teens

AFTERNOON: Clouds increase. Not as cold. Low 30s

FRIDAY

MORNING: Bitter cold. Lake snow south. near zero

AFTERNOON: Bitter cold. Lake snow south. Single digits

SATURDAY:

MORNING: Sub zero wind chills.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. mid teens.

