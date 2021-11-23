Watch
Cold Tuesday as lake snow comes to an end

Warm-up midweek
7 First Alert Forecast 6 a.m. Update, Tuesday, November 23
Posted at 6:53 AM, Nov 23, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lake snows will come to an end early on Tuesday, but a brisk breeze will keep a wintry feel in the air through the day. Temperatures will start to turn milder for midweek with daytime highs reaching the mid to upper 40s with some sunshine. Thanksgiving Day will start out mainly dry, but turn wetter as rain showers increase during the afternoon with temps remaining in the 40s. Colder air arrives on Friday sending flakes flying to finish out the work week.

TUESDAY
MORNING: 29
AFTERNOON: 35
Lake effect dies down.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 42
AFTERNOON: 47
Mostly sunny & milder

THURSDAY
MORNING: 43
AFTERNOON: 47
Mostly cloudy with afternoon rain showers

FRIDAY
MORNING: 29
AFTERNOON: 32
Chilly with lake snow

SATURDAY
MORNING: 29
AFTERNOON: 35
Scattered snow showers ending

