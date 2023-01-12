Watch Now
Cloudy with drizzle and fog this morning, steady rain arrives this afternoon.

A soaking rain will arrive this afternoon with temperatures in the 40s today.
Thursday Weather
Posted at 8:14 AM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 08:33:27-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Drizzle and fog this morning. A steady rain will arrive this afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Rain will change to snow overnight with 1 to 3" of snow by morning. Snow totals will be in the 2 to 4" for the day with higher amounts near Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Skies clear out on Saturday with highs only in the 20s. For the Bills game on Sunday expect partly sunny skies, light winds, and temperatures in the low 30s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Drizzle and fog, upper 30s.
AFTERNOON: Steady rain arrives, low 40s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Snow, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 30.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 20s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid teens.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 30s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

