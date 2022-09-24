Watch Now
Cloudy tonight, a showery setup for Sunday

A very unsettled and rather cool weather pattern sets up Sunday and continues through the middle of next week
WKBW
Posted at 5:02 PM, Sep 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-24 17:02:21-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hopefully you had a chance to get outside on Saturday and enjoy the weather, as by Sunday, the weather will not be quite as enjoyable. A stretch of unsettled, showery, cool weather is on the way that will last through the middle of next week. It won't be raining every minute of every hour of the day, but dry time will be limited, as an area of Low pressure stalls out over southern Ontario sending waves of wetness our way. The cool flow over Lake Erie will generate lake induced rain showers, some of which could be locally heavy.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Showers and t-showers, mid 60s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 50s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 60.

