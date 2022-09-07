Cloudy skies with light rain, drizzle, and patchy fog for your Wednesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clouds will linger across the area again today. Expect light rain, drizzle, and patchy fog for your Wednesday. Skies clear on Thursday with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Mostly sunny and warmer for your Friday and Saturday with highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Drizzle and fog, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Spotty showers, near 70.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and warm, low 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, upper 70s.

