Cloudy skies with light rain and drizzle for your Tuesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A weak front will slowly move toward Western New York keeping clouds and light rain in the forecast through Wednesday. Rain and drizzle today will keep temperatures steady in the low to mid 40s. Overcast skies for today and Wednesday with a little sunshine returning on Thursday.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Light rain, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Drizzle, mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Light rain showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Cloudy, mid 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, upper 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.