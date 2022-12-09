Cloudy skies to start your Friday. Partly sunny and cool this afternoon!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Overcast skies this morning with temperatures near 30 degrees. Weak high pressure builds in this afternoon and the clouds will decrease leading to some sunshine. Partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs near 40. Rain and snow return on Sunday with little snow accumulation.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Cloudy and chilly, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Sunny breaks, upper 30s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 30s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Rain and snow, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, upper 30s.
MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 30s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 30s.