Cloudy skies to start your Friday. Partly sunny and cool this afternoon!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Overcast skies this morning with temperatures near 30 degrees. Weak high pressure builds in this afternoon and the clouds will decrease leading to some sunshine. Partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs near 40. Rain and snow return on Sunday with little snow accumulation.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Cloudy and chilly, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Sunny breaks, upper 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, upper 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 30s.

