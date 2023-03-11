Cloudy, Cold and Quiet Tonight with Temps in the Low 20s.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will deliver mainly dry weather through tomorrow afternoon. It will be cloudy and cold tonight with lows in the low 20s along with light winds. A weak area of low pressure will produce some light spotty snow showers Sunday night. Potentially steadier rain/snow showers will arrive Monday and Tuesday from a developing NorEaster on the Atlantic Coast.

SATURDAY

EVENING: Cloudy and Cold. Low: Low 20s.

SUNDAY:

MORNING: Cloudy, Low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers evening. Upper 30s

MONDAY:

MORNING: Few snow showers. 30

AFTERNOON: Wet snow showers. Upper 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Few snow showers. Mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Wet snow showers. Upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Cloudy. upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Sun & Clouds. upper 30s.

