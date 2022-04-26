Watch
Weather

Actions

Cloudy and cooler for your Tuesday

Temperatures in the 40s today
Tuesday Weather
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
Posted at 6:53 AM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 06:53:31-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy and much cooler today with temperatures holding in the 40s. A weak system moves through the area tonight bringing rain and snow to WNY. Snow showers will continue on Wednesday with some minor accumulations south of Buffalo. Sunny skies and milder temperatures return for the end of the week and the weekend.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Patchy fog, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Rain and snow showers, near 40.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 40s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 50s.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018