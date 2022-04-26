Cloudy and cooler for your Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy and much cooler today with temperatures holding in the 40s. A weak system moves through the area tonight bringing rain and snow to WNY. Snow showers will continue on Wednesday with some minor accumulations south of Buffalo. Sunny skies and milder temperatures return for the end of the week and the weekend.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow showers, near 40.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 50s.

