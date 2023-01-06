Watch Now
Cloudy and cool with scattered rain and snow showers for your Friday.

A weak area of low pressure will move across Western New York today with scattered rain and snow showers.
Friday Weather
Posted at 8:02 AM, Jan 06, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cloudy skies with sctd. rain and snow showers today. A slushy inch of snow is possible over the higher elevations south of Buffalo. Snow showers will continue tonight with 1 to 2 inches of snow over Ski Country. Light snow showers for the first part of Saturday. Partly sunny and cool on Sunday.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Light snow, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly sunny, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 30s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 30s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 30s.

