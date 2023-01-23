Cloudy and cool with flurries and light snow showers, at times, today.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cloudy and cool with snow showers off and on today. Winds increase tonight with gust near 30 miles per hour. Breezy and cool with a few flurries on Tuesday. The next system will arrive on Wednesday with snow likely. Snow could mix with sleet and rain late in the day.

MONDAY

MORNING: Light snow, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers mainly south of Buffalo, low 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Breezy with flurries, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, low 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Cloudy and chilly, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow likely, mid 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

