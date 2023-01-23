Watch Now
Cloudy and cool with flurries and light snow showers, at times, today.

Cloudy skies with light snow showers mainly south of Buffalo today. Breezy and cool on Tuesday with temperatures in the 30s.
Monday Weather
Posted at 7:37 AM, Jan 23, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cloudy and cool with snow showers off and on today. Winds increase tonight with gust near 30 miles per hour. Breezy and cool with a few flurries on Tuesday. The next system will arrive on Wednesday with snow likely. Snow could mix with sleet and rain late in the day.

MONDAY
MORNING: Light snow, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers mainly south of Buffalo, low 30s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Breezy with flurries, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Breezy, low 30s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Cloudy and chilly, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Snow likely, mid 30s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

