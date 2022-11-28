Cloudy and cool with drizzle and fog for your Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy and cool with drizzle and fog to start the week. Sunny breaks on Tuesday with temperatures in the 40s. Winds increase on Wednesday with rain likely in the morning. Temperatures drop Wednesday afternoon with lake effect snow developing south of Buffalo.

MONDAY

MORNING: Drizzle and fog, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Cloudy and cool, upper 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Sunny breaks, mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain likely, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Windy with falling temperatures, mid 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers south, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny breaks, low 40s.

