Cloudy and cool with areas of drizzle Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cloudy skies will remain for midweek as temperatures head toward 40F for the afternoon. Rain arrives again on Thursday as daytime temperatures hang near the 40 degree mark. The end of 2021 will feature mild temperatures to ring in the New Year with daytime highs in the 40s and remain there for the New Year's Eve ball drop.

The new year will start out mild with rain showers on Saturday then turn sharply colder with snow showing up across WNY on Sunday and Monday.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 35

AFTERNOON: 43

Cloudy and mild. Few afternoon rain showers

THURSDAY

MORNING: 35

AFTERNOON: 41

Scattered rain showers

FRIDAY - New Year's Eve

MORNING: 34

AFTERNOON: 45

Mostly cloudy & mild. NYE Ball drop temps in the low 40s with light winds

SATURDAY - New Year's Day

MORNING: 45

AFTERNOON: 45

Mild with rain showers

SUNDAY

MORNING: 32

AFTERNOON: 23

Cold with snow showers

