Cloudy and cool this morning, mostly sunny and pleasant this afternoon!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An area of high pressure will settle over the area and bring us dry weather through the weekend. It will be much cooler today with highs near 50. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s on Friday with low 60s returning for the weekend. Next chance for rain will be on Monday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, near 50.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

