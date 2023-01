Cloudy and cool once again with temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another gloomy day in Western New York with overcast skies sticking around once again. Cloudy skies on Wednesday with highs near 40. Rain returns to the area on Thursday with snow on Friday. Early look at the game forecast for Sunday calls for partly sunny skies with highs in the low 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Patchy drizzle, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Cloudy skies, mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Cloudy, near 40.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain likely, low 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain to snow, mid 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Early flurries, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 30s,