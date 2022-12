Cloudy and chilly today with temperatures holding steady near 30 degrees!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Overcast skies with chilly temperatures today. Skies will clear tonight, and we'll have mostly sunny skies for Tuesday and Wednesday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Cloudy and cool, low 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, mid 30s.