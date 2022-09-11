Cloudy and a bit damp tonight, showers and a few thunderstorms Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More scattered showers and even a few thundery downpours are likely on both Monday and Tuesday. Thereafter, drier air will work its way back into the region behind the departing Low allowing for an increase in sunshine and fairly seasonable and reasonable temperatures for the remainder of the week.

SUNDAY

EVENING: Cloudy with spotty light rain or drizzle fading. 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Scattered showers, a spot t-storm, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, a shower or two, mid 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. upper 50s

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. 70.

