Cloudy and a bit damp tonight, showers and a few thunderstorms Monday

All of Western New York will see an unsettled start to the work and school week
Posted at 4:01 PM, Sep 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-11 16:01:56-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More scattered showers and even a few thundery downpours are likely on both Monday and Tuesday. Thereafter, drier air will work its way back into the region behind the departing Low allowing for an increase in sunshine and fairly seasonable and reasonable temperatures for the remainder of the week.

SUNDAY
EVENING: Cloudy with spotty light rain or drizzle fading. 60s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Scattered showers, a spot t-storm, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, a shower or two, mid 70s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 70s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy. upper 50s
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. 70.

