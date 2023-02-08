Clouds will decrease and skies will become partly sunny this afternoon!

High Wind Watch for Chautauqua, Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties from 7pm Thursday through 7am Friday. Winds could gust out of the southwest near 60 miles per hour.

Clouds will decrease today with skies becoming partly sunny. Clouds will increase overnight with rain arriving early Thursday. Some freezing rain is possible across the Southern Tier. Temperatures will be in the 50s on Thursday with steady rain through early afternoon.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 40.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and strong winds, low 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Windy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Flurries, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 40.

