Clouds will break for sun on Monday

We'll also see less wind during the day. Expect milder weather for the middle of the week before the next cold front arrives on Thursday.
WKBW
Posted at 5:33 PM, Oct 09, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A weakening cold front will cross Western NY overnight with a few light showers. Expect the morning drive to be a cloudy and cool one on Monday. By afternoon, though, the sky will partially clear allowing for at least some breaks of sunshine. Temperatures will remain well below the average with highs in the upper 50s. Much milder air returns for a couple of days on Tuesday and Wednesday before a cold front approaches with showers, a few embedded thunderstorms, and a noticeable drop in temperature for the end of the week into the weekend.

MONDAY:
MORNING; A passing shower early. mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Breaks of sun. upper 50s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly sunny. 40s.
AFTERNOON: Ample sunshine. mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Sun & clouds. near 50.
AFTERNOON: Increasing clouds. upper 60s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Showers arrive. mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Showers, breezy. mid 60s.

