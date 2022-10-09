Clouds will break for sun on Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A weakening cold front will cross Western NY overnight with a few light showers. Expect the morning drive to be a cloudy and cool one on Monday. By afternoon, though, the sky will partially clear allowing for at least some breaks of sunshine. Temperatures will remain well below the average with highs in the upper 50s. Much milder air returns for a couple of days on Tuesday and Wednesday before a cold front approaches with showers, a few embedded thunderstorms, and a noticeable drop in temperature for the end of the week into the weekend.

MONDAY:

MORNING; A passing shower early. mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Breaks of sun. upper 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny. 40s.

AFTERNOON: Ample sunshine. mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Sun & clouds. near 50.

AFTERNOON: Increasing clouds. upper 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Showers arrive. mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Showers, breezy. mid 60s.