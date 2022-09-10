Clouds return along with showers Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We enjoyed a very nice start to the weekend across all of Western New York from hilltop to lake shore! Changes lay ahead for the weekend's conclusion and the start of the new work week as slow moving Low pressure advances into the region from the upper Great Lakes. In the meantime, Saturday night will be dry albeit cloudy, which will filter the Full Harvest Moon that rises shortly after 8pm. Sunday will start with scattered showers. The best chance for seeing some of these waves of wetness will be across the western and central Southern Tier. The closer one is to the Lake Ontario shoreline, the better the chances are of dodging some of these rain drops. There will be at least some dry time in the afternoon, so the day will be salvageable. More scattered showers and even a few thundery downpours are likely on both Monday and Tuesday. Thereafter, drier air will work its way back into the region behind the departing Low allowing for an increase in sunshine and fairly seasonable and reasonable temperatures for the remainder of the week.

SATURDAY

EVENING: Increasing high clouds. 70s

SUNDAY

MORNING: Scattered showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered showers, near 70.

MONDAY

MORNING: Scattered showers, a spot t-storm, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, a shower or two, mid 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. upper 50s

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. 70.

