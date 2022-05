Clouds increase with showers this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A weak area of high pressure will move east and allow clouds to increase this morning. Showers will arrive this afternoon as temperatures top out in the 60s. Showers and thundershowers are likely tonight across WNY. Showers will linger early Wednesday. Thursday looks great with sunny skies and highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Showers arrive, mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Showers likely, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Clearing skies, mid 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 60.

SATURDAY

MORNING: A few showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.