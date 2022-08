Clouds increase with showers and thundershowers likely for your Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cold front will move through Western New York today with showers and thundershowers becoming more numerous late this morning through this afternoon. Cooler air arrives overnight with lake effect rain showers possible south of Buffalo. Lake effect rain showers possible south of Buffalo on Wednesday as well.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Showers arriving, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Rain likely, upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Lake effect rain south, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.