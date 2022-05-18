Clouds increase with rain showers later today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunny and chilly to start your Wednesday with some frost across the Southern Tier. Clouds will increase with rain arriving after 6pm today. Light rain showers are likely overnight with lows near 50. Clouds early Thursday will clear out as the day moves along. Temperatures are back in the 80s on Friday.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Sunny and cool, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Clouds increase with late rain, low 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Early showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, low 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

