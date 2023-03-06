Clouds increase with rain and snow showers developing this afternoon.

Winter Weather Advisory for Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties from 6pm today through 2am Tuesday for several inches of snow.

An area of low pressure will move through Western New York tonight with several inches of snow expected near the NY/PA line. An inch or less of snow will accumulate for Buffalo and areas to the north. Morning clouds will give way to sunshine on Tuesday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Clouds increase, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow showers, near 40.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow showers, upper 30s.

