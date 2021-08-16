Clouds increase as temperatures approach 80 Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The work-week starts dry with areas of patchy fog, especially in the valley for the morning. The shower chances increase into the late afternoon Monday. Get ready for more summertime weather! Winds from the south will bring more heat and humidity starting Monday night into Tuesday. We will continue to see more scattered showers Tuesday. Since it will be quite humid, we can't rule out some of these showers producing heavy rain. The rest of the week will remain quite unsettled with heat and humidity sticking around. With summertime heat and humidity, we can expect these showers and t-storms to pop up in the afternoon, inland and along the lake breeze boundaries.

DAY

MORNING: Clouds increase. 60F

AFTERNOON: Mostly Cloudy. Few spotty showers. 80F

DAY

MORNING: Scattered showers. 67F

AFTERNOON: Sctd. T-storms south and east of Buffalo. 79F

DAY

MORNING: Scattered showers. 68F

AFTERNOON: Scattered showers and t-storms. 81F