Clouds gather tonight, rain returns Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clouds increase tonight ahead of a storm system that tracks to our west. Look for a cloudy start to Sunday with showers early in the day followed by periods of rain into the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the upper 40s for highs, which is seasonable, but it will feel raw with an easterly wind. The rain exits late Sunday night, but clouds remain on Monday along with a few widely scattered showers. It will be cooler with temperatures back into the lower 40s for highs.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, high 30s.

AFTERNOON: Periodic light rain. high 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, high 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy skies, low 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy skies, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, high 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Chance for rain, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain chance, high 50s.

