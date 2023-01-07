Clouds exit tonight leaving us with plenty of sun for Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some relatively quiet weather is ahead for Western New York. Tonight brings nothing more than a few flurries to start. Clouds will be on the decrease overnight. Temperatures will drop back into the 20s in most spots thanks to a clearing sky. 1 to 2 inches of snow over the hilltops south of Buffalo possibly by Saturday morning. We will enjoy plenty of sunshine to close out the weekend on Sunday with temperatures in the mid-30s and light winds. Perfect weather for a January football game in Buffalo. Go Bills!

SATURDAY

EVENING: A flurry early. Clearing. 20s

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly Sunny, mid 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 30s.

