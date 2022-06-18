Clear, cool and dry this evening, a gem of a Sunday ahead

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Temperatures will be dropping back into the lower 50s overnight in most of the Buffalo metro area, with the Southern Tier seeing overnight lows into the 40s on Sunday morning. Father's Day will be cooler than average with highs in the upper 60s, but with just about 100% of the possible bright sunshine. Milder air returns Monday with increasing clouds as a warm front makes its approach. Expect building heat and humidity mid-week.

SATURDAY

EVENING: Starlit, and cool. 50

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly Cloudy, low 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Few showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Scattered showers, near 80.

