Chilly, Unsettled Weather Pattern Unfolding thru Midweek

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A deep storm system will usher in below normal temps, lake effect rain and gusty winds on Monday. This storm system will stall out and produce additional lake effect rain through mid week. Above average temps will arrive next weekend and will continue into the final week of October.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Clouds increase, spotty showers overnight. Low: upper 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Rain developing. Chilly, temps. upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Gusty winds, Rain and Thunder possible. Chilly. High: mid 40s.

TUESDAY:

Lake effect rain. Brisk winds. Wet snow hilltops. Chilly. High: mid 40s.

AFTERNOON:

WEDNESDAY:

Lake effect rain showers. Wet snow hilltops. Chilly. High: mid 40s.

THURSDAY:

Showers ending. High: upper 40s.

FRIDAY:

Sunny. Milder. High: near 60.