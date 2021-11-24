Watch
Weather

Actions

Chilly start turns sunny for Mid-week

Milder temperatures lead to rain showers Thursday
items.[0].videoTitle
7 First Alert Forecast 6 a.m. Update, Wednesday, November 24
7_FIRST_ALERT.png
Posted at 7:04 AM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 07:10:06-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a chilly morning, temperatures turn milder for midweek with some sunshine and a light breeze. Thanksgiving Day will see a few early showers then a mid morning break before steadier rains return during the afternoon with temps remaining in the 40s. Colder air will change the rain to snow overnight into Friday with minor accumulations in most locations while the Southern Tier hills will see several inches.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 35
AFTERNOON: 47
Mostly sunny & milder.

THURSDAY
MORNING: 43
AFTERNOON: 47
Scattered showers early then steadier rain for the afternoon and evening.

FRIDAY
MORNING: 29
AFTERNOON: 31
Chilly with lake snow

SATURDAY
MORNING: 27
AFTERNOON: 35
Scattered snow showers ending.

SUNDAY
MORNING: 25
AFTERNOON: 37
Sun & Clouds

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018