Chilly start turns sunny for Mid-week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a chilly morning, temperatures turn milder for midweek with some sunshine and a light breeze. Thanksgiving Day will see a few early showers then a mid morning break before steadier rains return during the afternoon with temps remaining in the 40s. Colder air will change the rain to snow overnight into Friday with minor accumulations in most locations while the Southern Tier hills will see several inches.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 35

AFTERNOON: 47

Mostly sunny & milder.

THURSDAY

MORNING: 43

AFTERNOON: 47

Scattered showers early then steadier rain for the afternoon and evening.

FRIDAY

MORNING: 29

AFTERNOON: 31

Chilly with lake snow

SATURDAY

MORNING: 27

AFTERNOON: 35

Scattered snow showers ending.

SUNDAY

MORNING: 25

AFTERNOON: 37

Sun & Clouds

