Chance for a few showers today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A few showers will develop off of Lake Erie this morning with some lake effect rain south of Buffalo. A weak disturbance moves across WNY this afternoon bring sctd. showers and thundershowers to the area. Clouds will linger early on Friday with sunshine Friday afternoon. The weekend looks nice with partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. On Sunday we'll see more clouds with highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Lake effect showers south of Buffalo, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and t-showers, near 70.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and breezy, upper 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.

