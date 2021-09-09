Watch
Chance for a few showers today

Lake effect rain south of Buffalo this morning
Thursday Weather
Posted at 6:27 AM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 06:36:26-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A few showers will develop off of Lake Erie this morning with some lake effect rain south of Buffalo. A weak disturbance moves across WNY this afternoon bring sctd. showers and thundershowers to the area. Clouds will linger early on Friday with sunshine Friday afternoon. The weekend looks nice with partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. On Sunday we'll see more clouds with highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Lake effect showers south of Buffalo, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and t-showers, near 70.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and breezy, upper 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 70s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.

