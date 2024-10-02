Can fall weather bring about potholes?

A lot of us are getting into our cars, taking weekend trips to farmstands and maybe doing some leaf peeping, which means hitting some winding country roads.

So the question is whether or not the weather this time of year can contribute to the formation of…potholes?!

Potholes are known for developing largely in winter and spring. When water seeps into the rock, gravel, and soil underneath the asphalt and then freezes, it expands, acting a little bit like a jack that applies pressure against the pavement. With the asphalt weakened and cracking, it becomes easier and easier for water to penetrate the surface, leading to repeated freeze-thaw cycles and more structural damage. Melting ice leaves gaps and voids.

Temperature fluctuations are the primary cause of potholes, so it is possible to have pothole formation deeper into the fall season, especially if there is a very mild spell, after the first freeze.

So now you know that it's not just the winter that can bring on the formation of the dreaded pothole!