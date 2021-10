Calm & crisp turns sunny & mild for Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After an average start to the week, temperatures rise back into the mid-upper 60s for a couple of days with sunshine before showers and cooler temperatures move in to end the workweek.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny & breezy, mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny with a gusty breeze, upper 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mild start with a few showers, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, low 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.