Calling all stargazers: Look to the sky in May for meteors, Mercury and the dark side of the moon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Calling all stargazers: the month of May is full of celestial events! From meteors to Mercury to the dark side of the moon, there's plenty to see up in the sky.

The Eta Aquariids Meteor shower will peak on the nights of May 5th and 6th producing up to 30 shooting stars per hour in the eastern skies just above the horizon. The shower is named after the brightest star of the Aquarius constellation, and that's where you'll want to look to find them.

This meteor shower is created by debris from the Halley Comet. You'll want to be in a dark open area, away from city lights. And good news, as long as the sky is clear there won't be much moonlight to obstruct your view.

And just a few days later on Thursday, May 9th, it's your best chance all month to see the planet Mercury. Look in the low eastern sky right before sunrise to see it. It's the smallest planet in our solar system.

On Saturday, May 11th, the moon will show off its Da Vinci Glow. It's the dim light that becomes visible on the dark side of the moon. It's named after the 16th-century astronomer Leonardo Da Vinci who first observed it.

And on May 23rd, the full moon is out. Also called the Flower Moon, it symbolizes the peak of spring with abundant blooming that occurs with the season.