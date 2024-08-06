Watch Now
Buffalo tornado questions: How did it form and why was there no NWS warning?

In the video directly below, Chief Meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski briefly explains how this tornado formed and why the National Weather Service never issued a warning.
An EF-1 tornado caused extensive damage in Buffalo on Monday. Aaron Mentkowski takes a look at what allowed this tornado to form and why there was never a warning issues
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A tornado developed Monday over the Niagara Peninsula and caused extensive damage in some areas which has led to many people asking how this rare tornado formed and why there was never a warning from the National Weather Service?

The Lake Erie and Lake Ontario breezes converged over Southern Ontario on Monday. The atmosphere was ripe for severe storms to develop. As the air was forced upward a severe storm developed. The winds aloft interacted with this lake breeze boundary and a rotation began to form. This spin became the Buffalo Tornado.

Watch Ed, Katie and Aaron talk about the tornado with viewers live on Second Cup.

Ed, Katie and Aaron talk about the tornado in Buffalo

The tornado formed near Ft. Erie and then traveled across the Niagara River and entered Lasalle Park. The tornado then moved 1.4 miles across the lower west side causing serious damage in some neighborhoods.

A warning was never issued as this storm spun up very quickly. It's rare a tornado forms over the Niagara Peninsula. The tornado was hard to detect on radar. The rapid development and the lack of radar detection led to a warning not being issued.

