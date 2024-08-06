Buffalo tornado questions: How did it form and why was there no NWS warning?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A tornado developed Monday over the Niagara Peninsula and caused extensive damage in some areas which has led to many people asking how this rare tornado formed and why there was never a warning from the National Weather Service?

The Lake Erie and Lake Ontario breezes converged over Southern Ontario on Monday. The atmosphere was ripe for severe storms to develop. As the air was forced upward a severe storm developed. The winds aloft interacted with this lake breeze boundary and a rotation began to form. This spin became the Buffalo Tornado.

The tornado formed near Ft. Erie and then traveled across the Niagara River and entered Lasalle Park. The tornado then moved 1.4 miles across the lower west side causing serious damage in some neighborhoods.

A warning was never issued as this storm spun up very quickly. It's rare a tornado forms over the Niagara Peninsula. The tornado was hard to detect on radar. The rapid development and the lack of radar detection led to a warning not being issued.