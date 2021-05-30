Watch
Buffalo Memorial Day Weather Stats

Checking out 150 years of records
<p>Proud saluting male army soldier on american flag background</p>
Posted at 2:00 PM, May 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-30 14:00:58-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer and here in Western New York, we've had a wide range of weather conditions on this date.

The warmest temperature recorded was 87 degrees back on May 30, 1944. The coldest temperature recorded was 34 degrees on May 30. 1961.

Memorial Day Statistic 1
Memorial Day high and low temperature

Memorial Day will occur between May 25th and May 31st. The average high on Memorial Day is 70 degrees and the average low is 52.

The wettest Memorial Day was in 1993 when 1.16" of rain fell. Recently it's been rather dry on Memorial Day with only 3 of the last 16 Memorial Day's measuring rainfall.

Memorial Day Stats 3
Memorial Day rainfall stats

This year looks to be pleasant with partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 70 degrees.

Memorial Day temps
Memorial Day temperatures

