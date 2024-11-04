Buffalo may see its warmest Election Day in 68 years

We just wrapped up what was a record warm Halloween in Western New York with a record shattering high temperature of 78 degrees. Now, in keeping with the theme, Mother Nature has decided that her vote will be cast for more warm weather come Election Day. In fact, it could end up being the warmest Election Day in forty-four years.

Election Day occurs on the Tuesday following the first Monday of November in the United States. Weather records in Buffalo date back to 1871, so it's a challenge to go through all the calendars that date back 153 years to find all of those Tuesdays! The National Weather Service in Buffalo has gone through the record books and the calendars back to the Election of 1980 and has come up with some statistics about Election Day weather, and they are interesting!

The average high temperature for Election Day, based on the forty-four year data set, is 52 degrees. Our warmest Election Day in Buffalo was on November 6, 1956, when a high temperature of 73 degrees was recorded. For what it's worth, 1956 was a Presidential election year, and since a record high was set on that date, we know that this is the warmest Election Day on "modern record". Our coldest Election Day was back in 1951, when a low temperature of 12 degrees was recorded.

Fast forward to 2024, and Mother Nature has decided to contribute some "heat", in what is already a hotly contested election year. A strong ridge of High pressure located off the east coast will join forces with a potent cold front located well to our west to allow for a stiff southerly flow of air across Western New York. That southerly breeze, which slopes downward off the higher hills to the south of Buffalo, will allow temperatures to soar, likely climbing into the middle 70s.

Currently, I'm projecting a high of 74 degrees.

Since 1980, there has only been one other time where Buffalo saw the thermometer touch 70 on Election Day. That was back in 2011. Here's a look at some other recent Election Days that were warm.

The bottom line: the weather this year cannot be used an excuse to not vote. Happy Election Day!