Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Buffalo is experiencing one of its wettest starts to April since weather records began in the 1800s

April showers have truly gone into overdrive, and we're hardly out of the wet woods in Western New York, with more on the way in the week ahead
weather buffalo rainfall
Screenshot 2024-04-13 201017.png
Posted at 8:16 PM, Apr 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-13 20:16:32-04

It's not a figment of your imagination. Buffalo is really seeing one of the wettest starts to April since weather records began in the 1870s. We could call it a case of April showers going into "overdrive". We're only approaching the middle of the month and we already have 
a sizable surplus of precipitation in the ole' rain bucket. And it's been a while since we've seen such a wet start to April.



This stands in stark contrast with what we saw in the months of February , and March. Check out the number of days we had we measurable  precipitation ("rainy/snowy" days). The two month period ranks among the 
top 20 for fewest days with measurable precipitation.


And the pattern shows no signs of letting up!



    
        



    



The good news is that this moisture is sorely needed for our farms, gardens, lawns, and the overall water table, with parts of Western New York still in a mild drought status. And the newly budded spring 
flowers aren't complaining either. 

I guess we'll just have to start "dancin' and singin' in the rain!"

    




    
    
    
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



    
    


  

 




  

  
    

        
    
    

        
            

    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    

    
    
    
    

    
        

    
    Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device


        
    



    
      

          
              
Mobile and Streaming Apps

          
          
              
Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App