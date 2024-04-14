Buffalo is experiencing one of its wettest starts to April since weather records began in the 1800s

It's not a figment of your imagination. Buffalo is really seeing one of the wettest starts to April since weather records began in the 1870s. We could call it a case of April showers going into "overdrive". We're only approaching the middle of the month and we already have a sizable surplus of precipitation in the ole' rain bucket. And it's been a while since we've seen such a wet start to April.

April showers mean business this year in #Buffalo. We're off to a record setting start for rainfall. Hasn't been this wet to start the month off since 1990! ☔️ #WNY #WX pic.twitter.com/MRzr4pSJrA — Josh Nichols (@wnywxguy) April 13, 2024

This stands in stark contrast with what we saw in the months of February , and March. Check out the number of days we had we measurable precipitation ("rainy/snowy" days). The two month period ranks among the top 20 for fewest days with measurable precipitation.

And the pattern shows no signs of letting up!

Cue BJ Thomas up ("Raindrops keep fallin' on my head"): More showers (a few t-storms too?) ahead for Sunday, and more waves of wetness are likely through the week. At least another 1" of rain before next week is out.☔️ #WNY #Buffalo #WX pic.twitter.com/6wmQwbVnDu — Josh Nichols (@wnywxguy) April 13, 2024

The good news is that this moisture is sorely needed for our farms, gardens, lawns, and the overall water table, with parts of Western New York still in a mild drought status. And the newly budded spring flowers aren't complaining either. I guess we'll just have to start "dancin' and singin' in the rain!"