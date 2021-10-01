Brighter skies and milder air heading into the weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some very crisp air will be in place for the Southern Tier to start the day, but temperatures will rebound back to the mid 60s with some sunshine for Friday to finish out the work week. The weekend will begin with a gusty breeze and 70s as skies stay dry, but clouds and showers will return across WNY on Sunday. The unsettles weather will keep WNY in and out of showers with temperatures within a few degrees of 70 through Wednesday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy and cool, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and breezy, low 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with showers, near 70.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy with showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, Scattered Showers, near 70.

