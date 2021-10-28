Bright skies are back today, but rain returns Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another dry and pleasant day today as temperatures top out near 60F with a light breeze. Friday starts dry, but turns wet as rain showers return during the afternoon as temperatures hold in the 50s. Rain continues heavy at times overnight Friday into Saturday before becoming more scattered later in the afternoon. Expect the 1st half of the weekend to be breezy, cool & wet as temps sit near the 50 degree mark. Tailgators on Sunday may see a couple lingering showers, but the showers taper off just in time for the game and also for trick or treaters!

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear and cool, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Showers Arriving, Soaking Rain at Night, mid 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain Showers upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, Cool & Wet neat 50..

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.