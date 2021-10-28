Watch
Weather

Actions

Bright skies are back today, but rain returns Friday

Dry and mild today
items.[0].videoTitle
7 First Alert Forecast 6 a.m. Update, Thursday, October 28
7_FIRST_ALERT.png
Posted at 8:34 AM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 08:34:39-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another dry and pleasant day today as temperatures top out near 60F with a light breeze. Friday starts dry, but turns wet as rain showers return during the afternoon as temperatures hold in the 50s. Rain continues heavy at times overnight Friday into Saturday before becoming more scattered later in the afternoon. Expect the 1st half of the weekend to be breezy, cool & wet as temps sit near the 50 degree mark. Tailgators on Sunday may see a couple lingering showers, but the showers taper off just in time for the game and also for trick or treaters!

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear and cool, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Showers Arriving, Soaking Rain at Night, mid 50s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Rain Showers upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Breezy, Cool & Wet neat 50..

SUNDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018