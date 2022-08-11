Brief shower is possible this morning; mostly sunny this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A weak cold front will move through WNY this morning bringing more clouds and a slight shower chance to the area this morning. Becoming mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Mainly clear and comfortable tonight with lows in the 50s. The Perseid Meteor Shower will peak tonight and tomorrow night.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Late shower, mid 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

