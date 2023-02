Breezy with sctd. rain and snow showers today. A wintry mix arrives Wednesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cold front will move through Western New York later this morning. Rain and snow showers will develop along this front. Temperatures will be in the low 40s this morning with falling temperatures this afternoon. Wind will increase with gusts near 40 miles per hour.

Heavy wet snow will arrive Wednesday afternoon and mix with sleet and freezing rain Wednesday night into Thursday. Expect more of a rain event south of Buffalo with temperatures above the freezing mark.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Windy with rain and snow, near 40.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Heavy wet snow, mid 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain and freezing rain, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Chilly with a cold breeze, mid teens.

AFTERNOON: Windy and cold, near 20.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, teens.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 30.