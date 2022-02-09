Breezy with highs in the 40s today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A warm front will move through Western New York today pushing temperatures into the 40s. Light rain and wet snow will arrive this afternoon. A cold front moves through the area tonight ushering in some cooler air for Thursday. Another round of rain and snow on Friday with colder air returning this weekend.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. rain and snow, low 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 5.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid teens.

