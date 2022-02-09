Watch
Weather

Actions

Breezy with highs in the 40s today

Afternoon rain and snow showers
items.[0].videoTitle
Wednesday Weather
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
Posted at 8:18 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 08:18:43-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A warm front will move through Western New York today pushing temperatures into the 40s. Light rain and wet snow will arrive this afternoon. A cold front moves through the area tonight ushering in some cooler air for Thursday. Another round of rain and snow on Friday with colder air returning this weekend.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. rain and snow, low 40s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 5.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid teens.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018