Breezy, warm and muggy with sctd. showers and t-showers developing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Warm and humid with showers and t-showers developing today. The rain could be heavy at times with locally heavy downpours possible. Showers and t-showers are likely tonight. Cooler on Tuesday with highs in the 70s. It will be less humid for the end of the week as a dry air mass returns to WNY.
MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 70s.
AFTERNOON: Showers and t-showers, low 80s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Showers, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 70s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.