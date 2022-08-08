Breezy, warm and muggy with sctd. showers and t-showers developing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Warm and humid with showers and t-showers developing today. The rain could be heavy at times with locally heavy downpours possible. Showers and t-showers are likely tonight. Cooler on Tuesday with highs in the 70s. It will be less humid for the end of the week as a dry air mass returns to WNY.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 70s.

AFTERNOON: Showers and t-showers, low 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Showers, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

