Breezy this weekend, not as cool Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A weakening cold front will produce a few spotty showers on Sunday afternoon. Otherwise, Sunday will be milder and breezy early on with highs near 60. The Full Hunter's Moon will rise Sunday evening shortly before 7pm. An upper level disturbance will swing through Western NY on Monday delivering a few showers early in the day. Skies clear Tuesday. Expect temperatures to moderate into the middle of the week with highs by Wednesday flirting with 70 in a few spots.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, breezy. mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Increasing clouds. Chance of a shower. Near 60.

MONDAY:

MORNING; A passing shower early. mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Breaks of sun. upper 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny. 40s.

AFTERNOON: Ample sunshine. mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Sun & clouds. near 50.

AFTERNOON: Increasing clouds. upper 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Showers arrive. mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Showers, breezy. mid 60s.