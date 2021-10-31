Breezy sunny Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The lakes fire up a bit overnight with lake rain, but it will wind down later into the overnight. Monday will see mainly dry skies as temperatures hold into the 50s, but chilly air will spill into WNY as we start November bringing a rain/snow mix by Tuesday. Lake rain/snow showers continue for the primary players ... mainly south and east of Buffalo. These showers fire up daily into Thursday with the morning and evening being snow and the daytime being rain and/or a wintry mix
MONDAY
MORNING: 40
AFTERNOON: 48
Breezy with sunshine
TUESDAY
MORNING: 36
AFTERNOON: 46
Lake effect wintry mix south and east of Buffalo
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 34
AFTERNOON: 44
Lake effect wintry mix south and east of Buffalo
THURSDAY
MORNING: 32
AFTERNOON: 44
Lake effect wintry mix south and east of Buffalo
FRIDAY
MORNING: 30
AFTERNOON: 46
Rain showers