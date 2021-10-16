Breezy Sunday ahead

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — What started as a soaking soggy weekend ends as one with showers. Winds will have picked up for the overnight with the lake kicking up showers. Temperatures will be chilly overnight with lows in the 40s. The weekend ends cool and windy with highs only in the 50s. Those lake effect showers, and breezy winds carry into the overnight with lows in the 40s again. We start the beginning of the work week with more lake showers and breezy winds. However, the showers move out of the way and make way for afternoon sunshine with highs in the 50s. We get a couple days of sunshine on tap with temperatures making it to the seasonable range. Showers return for the second half of Thursday as a cold front sweeps through and brings highs back to the 50s to close out the work week.

SUNDAY

MORNING: 46

AFTERNOON: 56

Breezy with lake effect rain

MONDAY

MORNING: 46

AFTERNOON: 56

Breezy with AM rain, then decreasing clouds

TUESDAY

MORNING: 48

AFTERNOON: 64

Mostly sunny and mild

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 53

AFTERNOON: 65

Mostly sunny and mild

THURSDAY

MORNING: 56

AFTERNOON: 60

Mild with PM showers

