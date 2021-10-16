Watch
Breezy Sunday ahead

cool and breezy for Sunday
7 First Alert Forecast 6 pm Update Saturday, October 16
Posted at 6:20 PM, Oct 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-16 18:20:01-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — What started as a soaking soggy weekend ends as one with showers. Winds will have picked up for the overnight with the lake kicking up showers. Temperatures will be chilly overnight with lows in the 40s. The weekend ends cool and windy with highs only in the 50s. Those lake effect showers, and breezy winds carry into the overnight with lows in the 40s again. We start the beginning of the work week with more lake showers and breezy winds. However, the showers move out of the way and make way for afternoon sunshine with highs in the 50s. We get a couple days of sunshine on tap with temperatures making it to the seasonable range. Showers return for the second half of Thursday as a cold front sweeps through and brings highs back to the 50s to close out the work week.

SUNDAY
MORNING: 46
AFTERNOON: 56
Breezy with lake effect rain

MONDAY
MORNING: 46
AFTERNOON: 56
Breezy with AM rain, then decreasing clouds

TUESDAY
MORNING: 48
AFTERNOON: 64
Mostly sunny and mild

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 53
AFTERNOON: 65
Mostly sunny and mild

THURSDAY
MORNING: 56
AFTERNOON: 60
Mild with PM showers

