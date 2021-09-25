Breezy Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The night starts with showers early. The showers will taper off and turn into few showers under mostly cloudy skies. A few showers linger early Sunday and a few lake effect/enhanced showers are possible as well, but you'll be fine for the Bills game. Temperatures also start their ascent Sunday and Monday with a few 70s in the mix on Monday. Temperatures level out for the rest of the week with a little bit of a warm up into the end of the week.

SUNDAY

MORNING: 57

AFTERNOON: 65

Sun & clouds with few showers south, breezy

MONDAY

MORNING: 62

AFTERNOON: 68

Breezy with a few shower north

TUESDAY

MORNING: 56

AFTERNOON: 63

Increasing sunshine

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 49

AFTERNOON: 63

Mostly sunny

THURSDAY

MORNING: 49

AFTERNOON: 65

Mostly sunny

FRIDAY

MORNING: 47

AFTERNOON: 66

Sun & clouds