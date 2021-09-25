Watch
Breezy Sunday

Sunday starts sunny but the clouds increase
Posted at 7:26 PM, Sep 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-25 19:26:49-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The night starts with showers early. The showers will taper off and turn into few showers under mostly cloudy skies. A few showers linger early Sunday and a few lake effect/enhanced showers are possible as well, but you'll be fine for the Bills game. Temperatures also start their ascent Sunday and Monday with a few 70s in the mix on Monday. Temperatures level out for the rest of the week with a little bit of a warm up into the end of the week.

SUNDAY
MORNING: 57
AFTERNOON: 65
Sun & clouds with few showers south, breezy

MONDAY
MORNING: 62
AFTERNOON: 68
Breezy with a few shower north

TUESDAY
MORNING: 56
AFTERNOON: 63
Increasing sunshine

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 49
AFTERNOON: 63
Mostly sunny

THURSDAY
MORNING: 49
AFTERNOON: 65
Mostly sunny

FRIDAY
MORNING: 47
AFTERNOON: 66
Sun & clouds

