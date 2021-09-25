Breezy Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The night starts with showers early. The showers will taper off and turn into few showers under mostly cloudy skies. A few showers linger early Sunday and a few lake effect/enhanced showers are possible as well, but you'll be fine for the Bills game. Temperatures also start their ascent Sunday and Monday with a few 70s in the mix on Monday. Temperatures level out for the rest of the week with a little bit of a warm up into the end of the week.
SUNDAY
MORNING: 57
AFTERNOON: 65
Sun & clouds with few showers south, breezy
MONDAY
MORNING: 62
AFTERNOON: 68
Breezy with a few shower north
TUESDAY
MORNING: 56
AFTERNOON: 63
Increasing sunshine
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 49
AFTERNOON: 63
Mostly sunny
THURSDAY
MORNING: 49
AFTERNOON: 65
Mostly sunny
FRIDAY
MORNING: 47
AFTERNOON: 66
Sun & clouds