Breezy start to Tuesday with snow arriving this evening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tuesday will start with gusty winds and cool temperatures with a few cracks in the clouds as temperatures rise into the 30s. After 5pm an area of slushy snow will spread across WNY leaving behind 1-3" over the Southern Tier and only a coating near the shoreline of Lake Ontario.

The snow will end overnight into Wednesday morning as temperatures head into the 40s for the afternoon under cloudy skies.

Rain arrives again on Thursday as daytime temperatures hang near the 40 degree mark.

New Year's Eve will again see temperatures near 40F under cloudy skies. The Ball Drop weather should shape up to be cloudy & calm with temperatures in the low 30s.

The new year will start out mild with rain showers on Saturday then turn colder with snow showing up across WNY on Sunday and Monday.

TUESDAY

MORNING: 34

AFTERNOON: 37

Breezy morning with snow arriving in the evening.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 35

AFTERNOON: 43

Cloudy and mild. Few afternoon rain showers

THURSDAY

MORNING: 35

AFTERNOON: 41

Scattered rain showers

FRIDAY

MORNING: 34

AFTERNOON: 43

Mostly cloudy & cool. NYE Ball drop temps in the mid-30s and light winds

